Evergrande

Widespread market turmoil

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group intensified, dragging down everything from bank stocks to high-yield US dollar bonds. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 3.3 per cent, its biggest loss since late July. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.1 per cent, while the FTSE 100 in Britain was down 1.4 per cent.

