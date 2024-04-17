WIDER IMAGE-India's Gen Z voters seek jobs, harmony in world's biggest election

Roushan Kumar, 20, a flower seller and first-time voter, poses for a photograph at a market area ahead of India's general election, in Kolkata, India, April 3, 2024. \"There is a massive difference and change (since my parents were my age). During their time, there was no development,\" said Roushan Kumar during an interview with Reuters. \"Before, our home was in a slum, and now we all have a house; we did not have water, and now every house has a tap.\" REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo
Akansha Majumdar, 20, a student and first-time voter, poses for a photograph inside Jadavpur University campus ahead of India's general elections, in Kolkata, India, April 2, 2024. \"I hope that basic education is provided for all. There are more slums in the cities than there are in villages, and children as old as seven or eight years of age are forced to leave schools and their education to find jobs to feed themselves and their families,\" said Akansha Majumdar during an interview with Reuters. \"Our government needs to help provide basic education to all, no one should be illiterate for life.\" REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo
Mohammad Ajaz Ansari, 19, a laptop repairer and first-time voter, poses for a photograph outside a repair shop ahead of India's general election, in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2024. \"There are so many unemployed people. Many people in my locality keep asking for work, but they don't get any. They work for private firms for a meagre amount of 10,000 -12,000 rupees (per month) (119 – 143USD) , which is not enough for a household to survive,\" said Mohammad Aijaz Ansari during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 06:15 PM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 06:10 PM

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI - For 20-year-old Roushan Kumar, who sells flowers for a living in India's eastern state of West Bengal, more jobs and better education are priorities. And the first-time voter wants to pick a government that will provide just that.

India's election starting on Friday is the world's largest electoral exercise with more than 18 million people voting for the first time.

While polls project Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third term, new voters like Kumar are determined to make their voices count.

"I will vote for a party that works for development in education. I will vote for a party that will provide employment – so that there are jobs," Kumar, a Modi supporter, told Reuters.

Kumar's priorities match many his age. Rising tensions between religious groups, inflation and lack of jobs were the top concerns emerging from Modi's decade-long rule, according to a survey of 1,290 first-time voters in New Delhi by pollsters CSDS-Lokniti.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled said they would vote for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party given the government's strong record of economic growth, amid a sense of pride over construction of a massive Hindu temple.

Despite world-beating growth, India's economy has scrambled to generate enough work for its people. Its youth make for most of the nation's unemployed workforce, according to a report by the International Labour Organisation and Institute for Human Development.

Akansha Majumdar, a 20-year-old engineering student in West Bengal's said India's government needs to eradicate illiteracy and provide job security.

To tap into such disenchantment, India's main opposition Congress has promised paid apprenticeships. Modi's party manifesto also focuses on creating jobs.

Beyond jobs and rising costs, communal harmony is another priority for many young voters.

Delhi-based laptop repairer Mohammad Aijaz Ansari, 19, said fighting in the "name of religion" is everywhere and should not happen. He will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Person's Party, a Congress ally.

In reports released last year, the U.S. State Department raised concerns over the treatment of Muslims and other religious minorities in India. Modi denies discriminating against minorities. REUTERS

