Why were 4 pilots aboard flydubai flight 1073?
Karla Adam
- Flydubai flight 1073 carried four pilots because some were deadheading to reposition for other flights, and regional conditions may require extra crews due to legal duty limits and scheduling demands.
- During the flight, a co-pilot stabbed the captain, but two other pilots safely landed the Boeing 737 Max 8 in Saudi Arabia, despite severe damage to the plane.
- Experts praised the crew's heroism and noted that having backup pilots on short flights can be sensible in tense regions, though there was no sign of prior security warnings on this flight.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Flydubai flight 1073 was carrying four pilots on its journey from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Tel Aviv, Israel. After a co-pilot stabbed the captain, two pilots who were seated in the cabin took control and safely landed the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet in Saudi Arabia.
For the most part, airlines do not intentionally staff shorter flights with a backup flight crew simply as a precaution, because paying two sets of pilots is expensive. However, pilots routinely hitch rides on flights they are not operating – a practice known in the industry as “deadheading” – to position themselves where they are needed next.