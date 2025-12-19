Asian Insider Podcast
Why the US dollar is so sticky
Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times gets its US bureau chief to analyse the hottest political and trending talking points.
In this episode, Dr Mary Bridges, the Ernest May Fellow in History & Policy at Harvard University’s International Security Programme, tells US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar that while the world is becoming multipolar and diversified, the thick layer of institutions, relationships and trust built around the US dollar mean that any transition will take a very long time.
0:54 How the US dollar became the king of currencies
3:53 How the US banks went into Asia
11:12 Will the US dollar lose its dominance?
19:12 Are crypto-currencies encroaching on dollar dominion?
21:16 Are Trump’s tariffs spurring de-dollarisation?
23:44 Why China’s BRI is also a currency play
Host: Bhagyashree Garekar ()
Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
