Why Rafah is raising fears in Israel’s war with Hamas

NEW YORK CITY – Israel’s military is preparing an offensive on the southern Gazan city of Rafah, the latest step in the campaign aimed at eradicating Hamas, the Iran-backed militant group behind the Oct 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 more were abducted.

The prospect of another major assault has drawn criticism from the United States and other countries, as concerns rise over the fate of one million Palestinian refugees who have sought refuge in the enclave’s one remaining safe haven.

Israel conducted some air strikes and rescued two hostages in a special-forces mission. The humanitarian impact of sending ground forces into the city could be catastrophic.

Meanwhile, talks mediated by the likes of the US, Egypt and Qatar continue in an effort to secure a ceasefire with Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union.

What is Rafah?

Rafah is the southernmost city on the Gaza Strip, lying near the 12km-long border with Egypt, and is the location of the main crossing point to the North African nation. Egypt closed the border for people trying to flee combat zones at the start of the war, though reopened it for humanitarian aid during a pause in fighting in November 2023.

While the crossing was set up mainly for pedestrians, it is now used for the transportation of critical aid into Gaza, though ongoing hostilities hamper its distribution.

There is another crossing in the area called Kerem Shalom, though that is controlled by Israel and has been largely closed for humanitarian aid throughout the conflict.

Why is Rafah important?

When Israel began its invasion of Gaza in October 2023, the military organised so-called safe corridors for people to move away from the initial bombardment and ground battles in the north. But the army then pushed south towards the city of Khan Younis, and has now effectively cornered upwards of a million people in the Rafah region.

Peace with Egypt is important for Israel. Relations have been calm since the two nations signed a US-mediated peace treaty in 1979, leading to Israel’s withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula. In return, Egypt has maintained a demilitarised zone along their border.

Yet tensions between the two have been running high since the start of the Hamas war, especially after an Israeli think-tank suggested Egypt open the Sinai Desert for displaced Palestinians. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials have ruled out any notion of Gazans being relocated to Egypt, saying such a move may pose a security threat and undermine Palestinian hopes for their own state.