Asian Insider Podcast
Why Japan’s elderly keep going back to prison
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
Japan’s prisons are increasingly housing a growing number of elderly inmates, many of whom are repeat offenders convicted of minor crimes. Why would anyone choose prison over freedom?
In this episode, host Li Xueying speaks with Japan correspondent Walter Sim as he takes the audience inside Tochigi Prison, Japan’s largest women’s correctional facility, where an unexpected trend is raising difficult questions about the country’s rapidly ageing society.
Some elderly women are repeatedly committing minor offences, but the reasons behind their actions may not be what you expect. Their stories reveal deeper challenges facing Japan, from loneliness and shrinking family support networks to rising care costs and an ageing population.
What happens when prison becomes part of a country’s social safety net?
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:42 Japan’s demographic challenges and prison population trends
2:23 Social dynamics within Tochigi’s prison
4:18 The paradox of prisons feeling like nursing homes
8:12 Broken social safety nets and the rise of “kodokushi”
10:31 The structural gaps in healthcare and caregivers
12:43 Japan’s policy reforms towards rehabilitation
15:10 Implications of declining crime rates and prison closures
Read Walter Sim’s article here:https://str.sg/kfTG
Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR
Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
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