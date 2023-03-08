WHO Western Pacific chief Kasai ousted over bullying claims

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has terminated the contract of its powerful Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai following staff accusations of abusive and racist behaviour, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

The WHO executive board called a two-day, closed-door special session at its Geneva headquarters to discuss the case of Dr Kasai, who was suspended after allegations first surfaced in January 2022.

“The regional director’s appointment has been terminated”, the source told AFP.

A WHO letter said the decision was made “after careful consideration”.

The WHO said the executive board meeting was scheduled to consider “the recommendation of the regional committee”, which was held in the Western Pacific headquarters in Manila last week – also in private.

While the WHO did not say what that recommendation was, another diplomatic source said the Manila meeting called for Dr Kasai to be dismissed.

“Up to the 11th hour, they were giving him the option to resign,” but Dr Kasai refused, one source said.

“The vote was very close, 13-11… There were a lot of phone calls behind the scenes,” the source said, adding that Japan tried to block a report on an investigation into the case from being published.

Headquartered in the Philippine capital Manila, the WHO’s Western Pacific region covers almost 1.9 billion people across 37 territories.

‘Toxic atmosphere’

A slew of accusations against Dr Kasai emerged in January 2022 from employees past and present, in revelations first published by the Associated Press.

Dr Kasai, who denied the allegations, was accused of presiding over a “toxic atmosphere” in the Manila bureau with a culture of “systemic bullying and public ridiculing”.

The staff, who wished to remain anonymous “for fear of retaliation”, accused him of making “derogatory remarks to staff of certain nationalities”, in particular Filipinos.

They sent an e-mail to member states on the WHO’s 34-country executive board.

In the e-mail, seen by Agence France-Presse, the staff accused Dr Kasai of “abusive and racist authoritarian leadership”.