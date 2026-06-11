Who were the two pilots who flew the Air India jet that crashed?

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: A fire offical stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

June 11 - Indian investigators are expected to delay issuing a final report into a deadly Air India Boeing 787 crash by the one-year anniversary on Friday, citing the need to complete an analysis of the plane's engines, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines, according to U.S. officials' early assessment reported by Reuters last year. Indian investigators said at the time it was "too early to reach any definite conclusions."

Below are brief profiles of the two pilots based on the preliminary investigation report and media reports:

CAPTAIN SUMEET SABHARWAL

The 56-year-old had an airline transport pilot's licence that was valid until May 14, 2026.

He had obtained clearances to fly as pilot-in-command on several aircraft including the Boeing 787 and 777 and the Airbus A310.

He had total flying experience of 15,638 hours, of which 8,596 hours were on a Boeing 787.

Sabharwal had called his family from the airport, assuring them he would ring again after landing in London, according to a Times of India report. A pilot who had briefly interacted with him told Reuters he was a "gentleman."

Sabharwal's father asked India's Supreme Court to order an independent investigation taking into account causes other than pilot action.

He said two officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) who visited him after the crash had implied that his son cut the fuel to the plane's engines after takeoff.

FIRST OFFICER CLIVE KUNDER

The 32-year-old had a commercial pilot licence that was issued in 2020 and valid until September 26, 2025.

He had obtained clearances to fly Cessna 172 and Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft as pilot-in-command and as co-pilot on Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 jets.

He had total flying experience of 3,403 hours. Of that, 1,128 hours were as a 787 co-pilot.

Since his school-going days, Kunder was passionate about flying, and in 2012, began serving as a pilot, Indian media reported, citing his relatives.

Kunder went to Florida to attend flight school, the Wall Street Journal reported last year. He was hired by Air India in 2017 and began flying on the Airbus A320 before the airline switched him to the 787, the newspaper reported.

Kunder's family and friends described him as a fan of superhero movies who taught himself how to build a PC from scratch and in college nearly pursued a pro-esports career, the report added. REUTERS