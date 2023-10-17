WHO says it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid, medical supplies

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
LONDON - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid and medical supplies, as the UN agency warned of a humanitarian crisis in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to media in a briefing, Dr Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said the WHO was meeting with "decision-makers" on Tuesday to open access to Gaza as soon as possible.

Dr Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said 2,800 people have died and 11,000 injured in Gaza since Israeli air strikes started. About half of them were women and children. REUTERS

