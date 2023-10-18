Who is in Putin's delegation to China - and who stayed in Moscow?

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on a visit to China, his second only trip outside the former Soviet Union since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Who is in the Russian delegation with Putin - and who stayed in Russia?
GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN CHINA:
* Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, his top oil and gas point man
* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to visit North Korea shortly
* Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov
* Kremlin economic aide Maxim Oreshkin
* Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
* Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina
* Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov
* Dmitry Shugaev, Chairman of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation
* Yuri Chikhanchin, head of Russian finance monitoring
* Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko
* Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China
BUSINESSPERSONS IN CHINA:
* Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft
* Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom
* Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom
* German Gref, head of Sberbank
* Andrei Kostin, head of VTB
* Igor Shuvalov, head of VEB
* Leonid Mikhelson, head of Novatek
* Oleg Belozyorov, head of Russian Railways
* Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian Direct Investment Fund
IN RUSSIA?
Before Putin left for China, he was shown at a meeting with defence and spy chiefs at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. The following top officials are thought to be in Russia.
* Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
* Russia Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev
* Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov
* Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev
* Kremlin chief of staff Anton Vaino
* Kremlin Deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko
* Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
* Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's national guard
* Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service
