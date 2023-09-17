WHO chief pushes China for ‘full access’ to determine COVID’s origins - FT

FILE PHOTO: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a breakfast meeting with delegates and media, ahead of his visit to the launch of a WHO-backed mRNA vaccine production and technology transfer hub in Cape Town, South Africa, April 20, 2023, REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Updated
28 min ago
Published
28 min ago

The chief of the World Health Organization urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of COVID-19 and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"We're pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — to urge Beijing to co-operate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the newspaper.

The WHO chief's comments come as health authorities and pharmaceutical companies across the world have been racing to update vaccines to combat newer emerging coronavirus variants.

Ghebreyesus has for long been pressing China to share its information about the origins of COVID-19, saying that until that happened all hypotheses remained on the table.

The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before fanning out around the world and killing nearly 7 million people. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top