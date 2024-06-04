What a third term for India's Modi means for the world

Follow our live coverage of the poll results.

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term in power on June 4, leading the country with the world’s biggest population and fastest-growing economy.

The 73-year-old Hindu nationalist leader, who is pushing for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, has been courted by the United States and European allies as a counterweight to China.

India, the world’s fifth-largest and fastest-growing major economy, is a favourite of Western leaders – despite warnings by rights activists about rising authoritarianism.

Mr Modi used India’s holding of the G-20 presidency in 2023 to burnish his image abroad, and hopes to build on hosting the cricket World Cup last year by bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Here is how a third term for Mr Modi could build on a decade of his diplomatic ambitions.

United States and Europe

US President Joe Biden hosted Mr Modi to a state dinner in 2023 and has called ties with India the “defining partnership of the 21st century”.

In February, Washington approved a US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) sale of state-of-the-art drones to India, the latest bolster to India’s defence in a counterbalance to neighbouring China.

That deepening of ties has come despite rights groups sounding the alarm about threats to India’s democracy and increased discrimination towards the 200-million-plus Muslim minority.

The relationship has not been entirely seamless, however.

The US Justice Department in 2023 charged an Indian citizen with allegedly plotting an assassination attempt in New York approved by India’s intelligence agency.

India also has strong ties with European countries.

With France, it hopes to expand multibillion-dollar deals, including the sale of Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines.

China

Relations between the world’s two most populous countries slumped in 2020 after their troops fought a deadly high-altitude skirmish along their 3,500km frontier.

Tens of thousands of troops from the nuclear-armed Asian giants continue to eyeball each other. Territorial claims remain a perennial source of tension.

Mr Modi’s right-wing government has pumped billions of dollars into border infrastructure and boosted military spending by 13 per cent in 2023 – but it is still barely a quarter of China’s.

Despite their rivalry, China is India’s second-largest trade partner.