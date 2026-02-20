Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar chats with Jasmin Young and Anthony Chow about how they established successful businesses in the US.

In this episode, US bureau chief Bhagyashree Garekar chats with Jasmin Young and Anthony Chow about how they established successful businesses in the United States.

Jasmin Young has launched and led several Silicon Valley-based start-ups including Gather, which aims to build the world’s first AI-based telco. She also steered Netreo, an enterprise software business, which was recognised by Inc 5000 as a fastest growing private company for eight consecutive years until 2024. She teaches at University of California, Berkeley and the National University of Singapore.

Anthony Chow, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Igloo, has unlocked a key part of the sharing economy. His firm creates smart locks, devices and enterprise software for homes, commercial properties and infrastructure worldwide. It has logged one billion unlocks annually and was named ‘International Startup of the Year’ at the Austin A List Awards 2025. A Stanford graduate, he also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the National University of Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:26 What’s Meow Mobile?

2:38 What’s Igloo?

9:14 Using AI to help connect people & products at scale

12:37 How can start-ups stand out in a crowd?

16:28 Why Anthony sent his smart locks into space

20:21 It’s a marathon, not a sprint

23:19 Jasmin’s biggest breakthrough during Covid

26:37 Does the Singapore brand help?

Host: Bhagyashree Garekar ( bhagya@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

