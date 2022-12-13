Welcome rich retirees?: Jakarta Post

JAKARTA - After years or decades of living in Indonesia, thousands of foreign retirees have just days away from expecting to find out whether they can remain in the country.

The government launched in late October a new type of stay permit, the second-home visa, with the stated goal “to attract foreign tourists to come to Bali and diverse other destinations”.

That is where the confusion begins, as the authorities conflate foreigners spending a holiday in the country with those spending the rest of their life here.

The Immigration Directorate General celebrated the move by hitting a gong in Bali, but many foreigners spending their retirement on the island were in no mood to celebrate, because the new visa will do little to help them once their current stay permits are canceled.

“Foreigners can conveniently apply for a second-home visa through a website-based application,” says the English press release on the directorate general’s website.

That is all dandy, but then, among innocuous requirements like a passport and recent color photograph, it mentions the need to have Rp 2 billion (S$173,000) in an Indonesian state-owned bank, or equivalent assets.

The rules require elderly holders of temporary stay permits (KITAS) or permanent stay permits (KITAP) to transition to the second-home visa, or meet the same proof of assets requirement, but the financial requirement makes that impossible for most of them.

There is nothing inherently wrong with a country seeking to draw well-heeled individuals to its shores.

Other countries also keep their doors wide open for the affluent from around the world.

Malaysia, for example, offers Malaysia My Second Home program to foreigners wanting to live there for 10 years, provided they earn 40,000 ringgits ($12,241) per month and pay one million ringgit as a deposit.

For many foreigners considering settling down in a tropical country with relatively low living costs like Indonesia, it may still be an attractive proposition, despite the required proof of funds. It is clear the second-home visa was drafted with them in mind.

It is not a sinister plan to get rid of the foreign pensioners currently living in Indonesia.

Rather, the latter have simply gone under the radar as the government devised the new rules.

While not generally rich, many of the retirees living in Bali, Lombok, Jakarta and other places have lived in, loved and contributed for a long time to their country of choice.

Their commitment to the country goes far beyond financial considerations, but even if the government was to assess their value in monetary terms alone, let us run the numbers: