Weekly Podcasts: Myanmar in crisis as military coup comes at worst time

ST Podcasts of the week (Feb 5)
Asian Insider Ep 59: Myanmar in crisis as military coup comes at worst time (featuring historian Dr. Thant Myint-U and analyst Richard Horsey)
BT Money Hacks Ep 89: Key investment themes to act on in 2021 (featuring Paras Anand, Fidelity’s Asia-Pacific chief investment officer)
Green Pulse Ep 43: Hear sounds of Clementi Forest; debating future of Singapore’s patchwork forest (featuring National University of Singapore biology lecturer N. Sivasothi and ornithologist David Tan)
#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 119: What is the impact of cancelling the Olympics (featuring assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath & sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan)
Lifestyle Weekend Picks Ep 113: Inking tattoos with just needle and hand (featuring ST travel correspondent Clara Lock, ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun & ST journalist Jan Lee)
Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:
