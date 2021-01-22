Weekly Podcasts: Biden presidency a welcome change for Japan and South Korea

ST Podcasts of the week (Jan 22)
Asian Insider Ep 57: Biden presidency a welcome change for Japan and South Korea (featuring ST correspondents Chang May Choon and Walter Sim)
Green Pulse Ep 42: Perfect storm - Will 2021 be the year the world warms to climate change? (featuring Mr Alden Meyer, a world renowned expert in climate and energy policy)
BT Money Hacks Ep 88: Protecting your digital financial assets (featuring Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of digital asset security platform Fireblocks)
#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 117: NMP Mark Chay on plans to help local sport survive beyond Covid-19 (featuring former national swimmer Mark Chay)
Life Weekend Picks Ep 111: Old-school pancake with a technical twist (featuring STFood online editor Hedy Khoo, travel editor Lee Siew Hua & journalist Jan Lee)
Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:
Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Follow BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Follow Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN
Follow Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf
Follow Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7
Follow Lunch With Sumiko Podcast on: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Follow #PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad
Follow Life Weekend Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2
Follow #GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE
Follow Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!