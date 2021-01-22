Weekly Podcasts: Biden presidency a welcome change for Japan and South Korea

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) looks on before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) looks on before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    34 min ago

ST Podcasts of the week (Jan 22)

Asian Insider Ep 57: Biden presidency a welcome change for Japan and South Korea (featuring ST correspondents Chang May Choon and Walter Sim)

Green Pulse Ep 42: Perfect storm - Will 2021 be the year the world warms to climate change? (featuring Mr Alden Meyer, a world renowned expert in climate and energy policy)

BT Money Hacks Ep 88: Protecting your digital financial assets (featuring Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of digital asset security platform Fireblocks)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 117: NMP Mark Chay on plans to help local sport survive beyond Covid-19 (featuring former national swimmer Mark Chay)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 111: Old-school pancake with a technical twist (featuring STFood online editor Hedy Khoo, travel editor Lee Siew Hua & journalist Jan Lee)

Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:

Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Follow BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Follow Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN

Follow Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7

Follow Lunch With Sumiko Podcast on: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Follow #PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad

Follow Life Weekend Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE

Follow Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 