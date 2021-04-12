Webinar to discuss growing threat of rise in sea levels

Globally, sea-level rise is increasing at a faster pace, threatening Asia's coastal megacities and low-lying island nations such as Singapore.

Warming oceans and faster melting of ice caps are driving sea levels higher, but the severity of the problem depends on how much and how quickly we cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Far from being a future problem, rising sea levels is a real threat today.

The topic is especially pertinent to Asia, where sea-level rise is already affecting Singapore's coastline, prompting increased levels of new reclamations and steps to prevent beach erosion. But more measures are expected to be needed in future.

The Maldives and megacities from Mumbai to Shanghai are also under threat, as are the many islands of the Philippines and Indonesia.

According to the World Economic Forum, about four out of every five people impacted by sea-level rise by 2050 will be living in East or South-east Asia.

The number affected will increase if sea levels rise by 1m or more by 2100.

And add to this the threat of more intense storms and flooding.

