Water levels rise in Russian rivers in flooding zone

A man tows an inflatable boat with his belongings along a flooded street in the settlement of Ivanovskoye, Orenburg region, Russia, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A view shows a tent placed atop of the ceiling of an unfinished house in a flooded street in the settlement of Ivanovskoye, Orenburg region, Russia, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A drone view shows a flooded residential area in the settlement of Ivanovskoye, Orenburg region, Russia, April 10, 2024 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
A view shows a flooded street in the in the settlement of Ivanovskoye, Orenburg region, Russia, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A drone view shows a flooded residential area and Ural river in the settlement of Ivanovskoye, Orenburg region, Russia, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Apr 11, 2024, 11:50 AM
Apr 11, 2024, 11:50 AM

Water levels in the Ural and Tobol rivers kept rising on Thursday near Russia's cities of Orenburg and Kurgan, respectively, authorities said in the regions hit by unusually strong spring floods.

In the Ural, which flows from Russia to Kazakhstan, water rose another 32 cm (13 inches) and stood 124 cm (49 inches) above the level considered safe, the local government said.

The water level in the Tobol river rose 8 centimetres (3 inches) overnight in the city of Kurgan, the RIA news agency cited local authorities as saying.

The worst of the floods was still to come, the Kremlin warned on Wednesday. REUTERS

