Water level rises sharply in Russia's Kurgan region

A view from a helicopter shows a flooded area in the Kurgan Region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released April 9, 2024. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 11:35 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 11:10 AM

The village of Kaminskoye in Russia's Kurgan region was being evacuated on Friday morning after the water level there rose 1.4 metres (4.59 ft) overnight, regional governor Vadim Shumkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kaminskoye is a settlement along the Tobol river which also flows through the regional centre Kurgan, a city of 300,000 people. Shumkov said a deluge could reach Kurgan in the coming days.

"We can only hope the floodplain stretches wide and the ground absorbs as much water as possible in its way," he said, adding that a dam was being reinforced in Kurgan. REUTERS

