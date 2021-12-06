Washington Report Podcast: Omicron more contagious than the Delta variant as demand for vaccines surges in the US

Washington Report Ep 26: Omicron more contagious than the Delta variant as demand for vaccines surges in the US
10:16 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
From the surge of demand for vaccines in many US vaccination clinics, to the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear program, and an increase in Russian military activities on the border of Ukraine, Nirmal Ghosh, US Bureau Chief, Straits Times breaks it all down for us.
00:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:35 Increase of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in the United States
02:20 Long lines and delays as demand surges for vaccines in many vaccination clinics
04:04 US' defence secretary Lloyd Austin's plans stand up to China
06:40 Response to the acceleration of Iran's nuclear deal
07:51 US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine via virtual meeting
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!