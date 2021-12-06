Washington Report Podcast: Omicron more contagious than the Delta variant as demand for vaccines surges in the US

Washington Report Ep 26: Omicron more contagious than the Delta variant as demand for vaccines surges in the US

10:16 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

From the surge of demand for vaccines in many US vaccination clinics, to the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear program, and an increase in Russian military activities on the border of Ukraine, Nirmal Ghosh, US Bureau Chief, Straits Times breaks it all down for us.

00:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:35 Increase of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in the United States

02:20 Long lines and delays as demand surges for vaccines in many vaccination clinics

04:04 US' defence secretary Lloyd Austin's plans stand up to China

06:40 Response to the acceleration of Iran's nuclear deal

07:51 US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine via virtual meeting

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

