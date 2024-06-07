War over Taiwan would change world, says Australia ambassador to US Kevin Rudd

HONOLULU - Australia's ambassador to the United States, Mr Kevin Rudd, cautioned in a speech that the global consequences of a war over Taiwan would be as great as the impact of World War II, making the world "a radically different place".

If Chinese President Xi Jinping, who turns 71 this month, wanted to achieve reunification of Taiwan he would likely act in the next decade before he reaches his 80s, Mr Rudd said in a speech in Honolulu on June 6.

The United States has expressed concern about Chinese military activity near democratically governed Taiwan, including after the island's presidential election and the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te in May. China has warned the US should not interfere in China's affairs with Taiwan.

Taiwan and the United States have no official diplomatic relationship, as Washington formally recognises Beijing but is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and is the island's most important international backer.