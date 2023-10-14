Voting under way in New Zealand election

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party’s election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party, speaks at the New Zealand National Party’s election campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2023. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo/File Photo
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

WELLINGTON - New Zealanders go to the polls on Saturday in a general election that could see Prime Minister Chris Hipkins continue Labour's reign for another three years or a shift to the conservatives led by Christopher Luxon.

Labour Party leader Hipkins, 45, and National Party leader Luxon, 53, are facing off to form the country's 54rd parliament.

Doors to polling booths open at 9 a.m. (2000 GMT on Friday), though over a million voters have already cast their votes.

Restrictions are in place on what news media can report about the race until polls close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, after which the Electoral Commission is expected to begin releasing preliminary results.

Special votes, including ballots from New Zealanders overseas and those who vote outside their home constituencies, will only be released on Nov. 3.

New Zealand switched to a mixed member proportional system in 1996. In the 2023 election a party or coalition needs 61 of Parliament's 120 seats - usually about 48% of the vote - to form a government. There will be a by-election in November that will add an extra seat.

This means minor parties often play an influential role in determining which major party governs. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top