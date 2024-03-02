‘Visitors can become poor’: Chinese netizens debate whether Singapore is too costly to visit

BEIJING - When marketing planner Johnnie Zhu, 28, visited Singapore for a day over the New Year weekend, he blew his budget by 30 per cent on the back of higher-than-expected food and transport costs.

Mr Zhu, who was in transit on his way to Mount Bromo in Indonesia’s East Java, spent about 1,500 yuan (S$280) in that one day in Singapore. In Indonesia, he spent 500 to 600 yuan a day.

“I found the souvenirs at the airport particularly expensive,” he told The Straits Times. Mr Zhu bought three small Merlion soft toys – each the size of about half a palm – for about 100 yuan and a keychain for 50 yuan for family and friends back home.

He lowered his costs by booking a cheaper room at the same hotel in Little India he had stayed at in 2019, on his first trip to Singapore.

“The price difference was about 300 yuan more for the same room, so I booked a cheaper option this time,” said Mr Zhu, who lives in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province in south-western China.

The high cost of visiting Singapore has become a hot topic of discussion in Chinese media after a visa waiver scheme kicked in on Feb 9. Bookings for travel have gone up now that ordinary passport holders of both China and Singapore can visit each other’s countries for up to 30 days without the need for a visa. Previously, tourists from China paid 300 yuan to get a visa to enter Singapore.

The hashtag “visa-free travel to Singapore could result in visitors becoming poor if not careful” became the most searched-for topic on microblogging platform Weibo, two days after the new visa regime was announced on Jan 25. The hashtag had 310 million views and sparked more than 9,000 discussion threads.

Some even discussed whether Singapore’s fines, such as a $500 fine for eating on the MRT or a $1,000 fine for smoking in prohibited places, spitting or littering in public, made the Lion City prohibitively expensive.

“Travelling to Singapore is now ‘mianqian’ (visa-free) but not ‘mianfei’ (free). The city is known as the capital of fines. Why would I go there? Travelling should be carefree, and not being constantly worried about what not to do,” reads a post on Jan 27 by netizen YanyiElaine from Anhui province in central China, who has 11,100 followers on Weibo.

The Chinese media, especially the tabloids, have also highlighted the high cost of living in Singapore.

On Feb 18, Phoenix Weekly, a magazine focusing on social news based in Shenzhen in southern China, ran a story with the headline “The first batch of middle-class Chinese who visited Singapore visa-free has already gone bankrupt”.

The article claimed that in Singapore, a can of soft drink can cost $2, a glass of fruit juice about $8, and chicken claws, a cheap snack in mainland China that costs about 25 yuan in Beijing, are 130 yuan for a large plate, though the article did not state where.

In response to such concerns, some Chinese nationals based in Singapore offered tips on how to cut costs. On Xiaohongshu, a popular Instagram-like app in China, they advise people to save money by eating at hawker centres and shopping at suburban malls such as Changi City Point, which is known for its outlet stores.

Mr Albert Shi, 25, who works for an Internet company in Beijing, said taking public transport helped him and his parents stay within budget for their Singapore visit in December 2023. The seven-day stay was Mr Shi’s third trip to Singapore.

“It’s true that Singapore is too expensive, but it is also understandable given that it relies on imports. It is also normal for consumption to be expensive in a developed country. Accommodation, transport and some food and beverage sectors are more costly than China’s, but there are also hawker centres, so visitors have a choice,” he added.

Mr Andrew Phua, the Singapore Tourism Board’s executive director for Greater China, told ST that the agency has always emphasised Singapore’s diverse offerings, from accommodation to transport. “This includes affordable hawker fare to reinforce our reputation as a haven for foodies,” he added.

Mr Phua acknowledged that the Republic is often called a “fine city” due to its regulations but added that these “are essential in ensuring that Singapore continues to be a safe and orderly place for both locals and travellers”.

“The safe and trusted attributes of Singapore have made it a compelling destination, in addition to its family-friendly and bilingual environment, and a diverse range of quality tourism offerings,” he added.