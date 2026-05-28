Viral fame spares ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh

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DHAKA, May 27 - A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh - nicknamed "Donald Trump" for its distinctive blond tuft - has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The nearly 700-kg (1,543 lb) animal had already been sold for ritual slaughter when authorities stepped in, citing security concerns after a surge of public interest ahead of Thursday's festival.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the buffalo be spared, the buyer refunded, and the animal moved to the national zoo in Dhaka.

"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest," a ministry official said.

What began as a routine Eid purchase quickly turned into a nationwide curiosity after videos went viral. Crowds gathered at the farm, with visitors travelling from far afield to see its blond fringe and calm demeanour.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said the name came from his younger brother, who spotted the resemblance.

Mridha added the animal is unusually gentle and needs careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, making it a standout during the peak Eid livestock season - though it was the nickname that likely saved its life. REUTERS