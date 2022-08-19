Villages along Mekong in Laos face possible flooding

VIENTIANE • Villages along the Mekong River and its main tributaries in Laos have been warned of rising water levels following torrential rainfall in recent days.

People in low-lying areas have been advised to be prepared for floods.

The Lao Meteorology and Hydrology Department said the Mekong and its main tributaries are currently well below the official warning level, but waters are expected to rise following more rainfall in the coming days, local daily Vientiane Times reported yesterday.

According to an update issued by the department on Wednesday, the level of the Mekong River in Vientiane has risen to 9.41m, which is below the warning level of 11.5m and the danger level of 12.5m.

In Luang Prabang province, the northern hub city of the country, some 220km north of Vientiane, the Mekong has risen to 12.9m, where the danger level is 18m.

Along various tributaries of the Mekong in Laos, water levels are also below warning and danger levels. The Xong River running through the tourist town of Vangvieng is now 2.14m deep, where the danger level is 4.5m.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines has recently also informed people living alongside some rivers to watch out for the reservoir water discharged from upstream hydroelectric dams.

More rain is expected across many parts of the country, according to forecasts issued by the Meteorology Department.

Meanwhile, in India, the state of Odisha has been battling a flood situation due to heavy rainfall. Indian news agency Asian News International quoted Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena as saying that 467,000 people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected.

XINHUA