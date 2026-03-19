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Vietnamese trio caught setting up ecstasy lab in S. Korea after learning how to make it via ChatGPT

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The grouop had allegedly rented an apartment and set up laboratory equipment and pill presses to produce the drugs.

The group had allegedly rented an apartment and set up laboratory equipment and pill presses to produce the drugs.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

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SEOUL – Three Vietnamese nationals have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drug precursors into South Korea via air cargo and manufacturing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, the customs authorities said on March 18.

The suspects were referred to the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office in January on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act, according to the Incheon Airport Regional Customs.

They are accused of importing key precursor chemicals, including safrole and MDP-2-P glycidate, from Vietnam and using them to make ecstasy in South Korea. Safrole is a component of sassafras oil, and glycidate is a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacturing of synthetic drugs.

The police said the seized materials were enough to make some 30,000 pills.

The probe began in August 2025, when customs officials detected 800g of cannabis hidden in food products in a parcel from Thailand. In a controlled delivery operation, the authorities allowed the package to be delivered to track the recipient and later apprehended a 25-year-old Vietnamese national.

A search of his vehicle later found 527g of glycidate.

The 25-year-old’s girlfriend was also nabbed as an accomplice involved in the smuggling and distribution process and referred to prosecutors in January.

Suspecting a wider operation, the authorities analysed the 25-year-old’s phone records and delivery history, uncovering additional shipments linked to the drug ring. Officials seized an additional 1,618g of safrole and 569g of glycidate from a parcel awaiting customs clearance from Vietnam.

To evade detection, the group allegedly rented a small low-rise apartment and set up laboratory equipment and pill presses to produce the drugs, according to officials.

Further investigation into the case caught another Vietnamese national residing in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, who was manufacturing ecstasy. He was arrested in December, and the authorities seized 2,671g of safrole from him.

The authorities said the man had learnt to make MDMA through ChatGPT and communicated with suppliers in Vietnam via the messaging app Zalo.

“This is the first case in which authorities have uncovered the entire chain – from the smuggling of precursor chemicals to the domestic production and distribution of MDMA,” said Incheon Airport Main Customs Office commissioner Park Heon.

“We will continue to strengthen surveillance and crack down on drug-related crimes.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.