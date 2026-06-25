Vietnam urges consumers to save power as heatwave drives record demand

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Workers work at the Pho Noi Power Station, a state utility owned by Electricity of Vietnam, in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Khan Vu

HANOI, June 25 - Vietnam's state utility EVN called on firms and households to conserve energy on Thursday to ease the strains on the country's power grid, with intense heat driving electricity consumption to record highs.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vietnam on Thursday, according to the national weather forecast agency.

• Peak electricity demand reached 58.46 gigawatts on Wednesday, a new high, according to EVN.

• EVN encouraged consumers to set their air-conditioners at no less than 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit), and to use more natural lighting and ventilation.

• "Using electricity efficiently and effectively not only helps reduce electricity costs but also eases pressure on the national power grid," EVN said.

• Vietnam is increasing electricity imports while operating its power plants at full capacity to ensure supplies are sufficient, EVN said. REUTERS