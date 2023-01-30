Vietnam’s national leadership struggle could impact Asean: Jakarta Post writer

JAKARTA – As the rotary chair of Asean in 2023, Indonesia will need to pay more attention to the ongoing political developments in Vietnam.

The country’s political stability is crucial for the region, given its steadily growing economy and international military stature.

So far, at least for outsiders, there are no worrying signs from Hanoi amid the struggle for power among the political elite.

Asean was surprised by the sudden resignation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier in January amid an intensifying crackdown on corruption in the country.

Only one month before he stepped down, Mr Phuc held talks with President Joko Widodo – popularly known as Jokowi – at Bogor Palace in West Java to seal the historic Natuna Waters Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) agreement between the two countries.

Mr Phuc was keen to leave a legacy that could serve as a model for peaceful border dispute settlement within Asean.

The agreement was historic, coming after 12 years of negotiation.

Before reaching the final stage, the two countries had agreed on a continental shelf boundary in 2003, also after decades-long bilateral talks.

Fishermen from both nations had often clashed in the disputed waters because of the overlapping claims.

China also insists it has the right to fish in the EEZ, based on its “nine-dash line” claim, which the international community does not recognise.

During the three-day state visit, Mr Phuc and Mr Jokowi also pledged to increase bilateral trade from the current US$12 billion (S$15.8 billion) to US$15.75 billion in the next five years.

For Indonesia, Vietnam is the strongest competitor in attracting foreign investment.

In terms of gross domestic product (GDP), Indonesia is the largest economy in Asean and the 16th-largest in the world. Vietnam is third in the region, after Thailand.

The shocking replacement of president Phuc by the much younger female politician Vo Thi Anh Xuan as interim president indicates an attempt to accumulate power among the Vietnamese Communist Party elite.

The 53-year-old Xuan will serve as acting president until an election is held in May. Under Mr Phuc, Ms Xuan served as vice-president.