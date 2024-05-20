Vietnam Parliament elects new Speaker amid leadership reshuffle

HANOI – Vietnam’s National Assembly on May 20 elected Dr Tran Thanh Man as its new chairman, one of several key changes in an ongoing reshuffle of the country’s top leadership.

Dr Man, 61, who had served as Deputy Speaker of the House since 2021, replaces Mr Vuong Dinh Hue, who resigned in April over unspecified “violations and shortcomings”, one of three top party officials to exit since March.

Two presidents and a Parliament Speaker have stepped down in less than 18 months amid an escalating anti-graft campaign in the communist-ruled country. The positions are among Vietnam’s four “pillars” of leadership.

Dr Man, who was backed by all 475 lawmakers present at the House vote, holds a doctorate in economics and earlier served as chairman of the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho. He was admitted to the powerful Politburo in 2021.

His nomination for the post was announced at the weekend alongside that of a new state president, Police Minister To Lam, who is expected to be endorsed later this week by the assembly, which is holding a month-long session. The votes are largely a procedural step,

Dr Man told the assembly he will be loyal to the state, the people and the Constitution, saying: “I will try to fulfil all the tasks assigned by the state and the people.”

The anti-graft campaign, dubbed “blazing furnace” and led by the party’s long-serving General-Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has seen thousands of officials and high-profile business executives prosecuted or forced to step down.

The party last week named four new members of the Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, after removing its fifth-ranking leader Truong Thi Mai from the group, the sixth to leave the Politburo since late 2022. REUTERS