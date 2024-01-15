Vietnam Communist Party chief attends parliament session after health concerns

HANOI - The head of Vietnam's Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Monday attended a session of the National Assembly after concerns were raised over the health of the country's most powerful leader.

It is the first pubic appearance that Trong, 79, has made since Dec. 26. Diplomats had raised concerns over his health and several officials could not confirm the status of his health.

Earlier this month, he had missed meetings with visiting leaders like Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Trong has been at the helm of the ruling Communist Party since 2011 and holds the top job in Vietnam's one-party political system.

The National Assembly is convening to discuss banking and land reforms.

Shortly after the chair's opening speech, Trong was seen walking out of the session with the help of aides, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS