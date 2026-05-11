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Vatican official makes rare trip to Taiwan for Buddhist charity celebrations

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Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation members commemorate the organization’s 60th anniversary during an annual Buddha bathing ceremony marking Buddha’s birthday, Mother’s Day and Global Tzu Chi Day at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 10.

Tzu Chi Foundation members commemorate the organisation’s 60th anniversary on May 10.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TAIPEI – A Vatican official is making a rare trip to Taiwan this week for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Buddhist charity the Tzu Chi Foundation, at a time when the Holy See is working to improve ties with China.

The Vatican is one of only 12 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and the only one in Europe, though it does not station an ambassador in Taipei.

Tzu Chi and Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Cardinal Peter Turkson, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, is in Taipei this week for the charity’s anniversary events.

“Taiwan and the Vatican share universal values, including religious freedom, human rights, peace and fraternity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding it welcomes and supports international religious exchanges and cooperation.

Tzu Chi said Cardinal Turkson took part in an anniversary event early on May 10 in the eastern county of Hualien, where the charity is headquartered.

Another Vatican official, Rev Paulin Batairwa Kubuya, under-secretary of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, visited Taiwan in 2025 to attend a conference and meet members of its different faiths.

But despite their formal ties, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te did not attend Pope Francis’ funeral in 2025, as well as the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Late on May 10, thousands of Tzu Chi volunteers and staff took part in the main celebration at Taipei’s Liberty Square, attended by Mr Lai and also the de facto US ambassador in Taiwan, Mr Raymond Greene.

Tzu Chi works around the world, especially in disaster zones. While it is a Buddhist organisation, it works across faiths. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.