V-P Harris announces San Francisco as 2023 Apec host city

BANGKOK – San Francisco will be the site of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in 2023, Vice-President Kamala Harris announced on Saturday, giving the United States a high-profile chance to showcase its vision for the region’s future.

The 2023 Apec summit will be held the week of Nov 12 in San Francisco, Ms Harris said in a statement while attending the 2022 gathering in Bangkok.

The location at the heart of Silicon Valley will give the Biden administration an opportunity to highlight America’s technological dominance at a time of increasingly fraught competition with China.

“Our host year will demonstrate the enduring economic commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific,” Ms Harris said. “We are working to strengthen our economic relationships throughout the region, including by increasing two-way trade flows and the free flow of capital, which supports millions of American jobs.”

Ms Harris – an Oakland native who previously represented California in the US Senate and served as San Francisco district attorney – was in Thailand to represent US President Joe Biden at the Apec leaders’ meeting.

The US is seeking to reaffirm its commitment to the fast-growing region, as China expands its economic influence and military might.

Ms Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Asia-Pacific leaders assembled for the final day of meetings in Bangkok, just days after Mr Biden held his first face-to-face summit with Mr in Bali, Indonesia. BLOOMBERG