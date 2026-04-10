USTR: China involvement in Iran would complicate matters

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attends a press conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (not pictured) after two days of meetings with a Chinese delegation, in Paris, France March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 10 - U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that the United States is trying to maintain a stable relationship with China, but if Beijing gets involved with Iran in a way that is counter to U.S. interests, that would complicate matters.

"The underlying goals of our economies are so different. But there's a way where we can have some economic stability. If China is going to be involved in Iran in a way that's harmful to U.S. interests, then that obviously complicates it, and that's China's responsibility to eliminate that," Greer said in an interview on CNBC.

Greer also said he expects President Donald Trump to have a good meeting next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip comes just a year after Washington rolled out sweeping and at times erratic global tariffs.

"I think the thing to remember with China is, although we're trying very hard to have stability with China, particularly in trade and economics, not every challenge with them is resolved," Greer said. REUTERS