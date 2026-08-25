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USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has not made a port call in more ⁠than ​200 days.

BANGKOK – The US Navy aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week, a Thai official said on Aug 25 , following a prolonged deployment in the Middle East and reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions aboard.

The Lincoln, which left the Middle East on Aug 22 , has not make a port call in more ⁠than ​200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive ​days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers.

Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but during times of conflict, that can be extended.

The ship, which has roughly ​5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, will be in Thailand for “rest and recreation after their long sea journey,” the official said, asking not to be named.

A Thai Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lincoln left its home port of San Diego in November and was ​later redirected ​to the Middle ⁠East to support US military operations in the war with Iran.

Two military-focused outlets, Navy Times and Stars and ‌Stripes, in August reported suicide attempts and declining morale on the ship.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the reports “completely misrepresented”the conditions on board.

Thailand is the United States’ only treaty partner in mainland South-east Asia, having been a treaty ally since 1954 and a major non-NATO ally since 2003. Both countries’ militaries maintain strong relations. REUTERS