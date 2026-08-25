USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says
- The USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week for rest and recreation after a long deployment in the Middle East.
- The aircraft carrier spent over 200 days at sea, setting a modern record for consecutive days without a port call.
- The ship carries about 5,000 sailors and Marines, with reports of mental health concerns and worsening conditions onboard during deployment.
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BANGKOK – The US Navy aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week, a Thai official said on Aug 25, following a prolonged deployment in the Middle East and reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions aboard.
The Lincoln, which left the Middle East on Aug 22, has not make a port call in more than 200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers.
Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but during times of conflict, that can be extended.
The ship, which has roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, will be in Thailand for “rest and recreation after their long sea journey,” the official said, asking not to be named.
A Thai Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Lincoln left its home port of San Diego in November and was later redirected to the Middle East to support US military operations in the war with Iran.
Two military-focused outlets, Navy Times and Stars and Stripes, in August reported suicide attempts and declining morale on the ship.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the reports “completely misrepresented”the conditions on board.
Thailand is the United States’ only treaty partner in mainland South-east Asia, having been a treaty ally since 1954 and a major non-NATO ally since 2003. Both countries’ militaries maintain strong relations. REUTERS