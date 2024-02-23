US warns Iran against providing ballistic missiles to Russia

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Feb 22 warned Iran of a "swift and severe" response from the international community if Teheran provided ballistic missiles to Russia, after Reuters reported earlier this week that the Islamic Republic shipped the powerful weapons to Moscow.

Speaking at a virtual briefing with reporters, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Washington has yet to see confirmation that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia.

Reuters exclusively reported on Feb 21 that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, citing six sources, a move that illustrated the deepening military cooperation between the two US-sanctioned countries.

"In this press reporting, the Iranians are clearly indicating that they will ship ballistic missiles to Russia, and we have no reason to believe they will not follow through," Mr Kirby said.

"For our part, we will take this matter to the UN Security Council," he added.

“We will implement additional sanctions against Iran. And we will coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere.”

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources told Reuters.

This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300km and 700km, experts say.

The shipments began in early January after a deal was finalised in meetings in Teheran and Moscow late in 2023 between Iranian and Russian military and security officials, one of the Iranian sources said.