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US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place after threats

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The King Abdullah Financial District complex in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The US has asked its citizens to stay away from hotels and other gathering points in the country.

The King Abdullah Financial District complex in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The US has asked its citizens to stay away from hotels and other gathering points in the country.

PHOTO: AFP

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WASHINGTON - The State Department said on March 31 it was monitoring threats to Americans in Saudi Arabia and warned all US citizens in the country to shelter in place.

"We are tracking reports of threats against locations where American citizens gather," the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a travel advisory.

"We advise US citizens that hotels and other gathering points including US businesses and US educational institutions may be potential targets."

The embassy asked Americans to remain inside and stay away from windows until further notice.

The latest advisory came after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they would target US companies in the Middle East as of April 1 in retaliation for attacks on Iran, state media reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.