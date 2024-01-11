US State Dept OKs possible Tomahawk weapons system support sale to Australia

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Tomahawk weapons system support services and related equipment to Australia for $250 million, U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.

The Australian Government will determine the principal contractor, the statement said, adding: "The proposed sale will allow Australia to better utilize the Tomahawk Weapon System it is procuring and ensure appropriate weapon pairing is evaluated to identify defined targets more precisely." REUTERS

