US State Department says Sudan ceasefire talks reconvene

FILE PHOTO: Chadian cart owners transport belongings of Sudanese people who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
Updated
5 min ago
Published
5 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States, Saudi Arabia and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, together with the African Union, have relaunched humanitarian and ceasefire talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

"There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict. We call upon the SAF and RSF to approach the talks constructively, with the imperative to save lives, reduce the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated exit from the conflict," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top