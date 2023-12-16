US, South Korea to draw up joint nuclear defence guideline against North Korean threat: Report

SEOUL - The United States and South Korea plan to draw up joint guidelines on nuclear defence strategy by the middle of next year and establish an integrated system to deter North Korea's nuclear weapons, Yonhap news agency said on Dec 16.

Washington and Seoul have decided to complete a comprehensive guideline by 2024 on how to contain and respond to Pyongyang's nuclear threat together, Yonhap reported, citing Mr Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's deputy national security adviser speaking to reporters in the US

The guideline is expected to include methods of sharing sensitive information related to North Korea's nuclear weapons, the consultation process in the event of a nuclear crisis, and real-time communication channels between the two countries' leaders, it said.

The US and South Korea are also expected to include nuclear operation exercises in next year's joint military drills, Yonhap said.

North Korea may test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in December, which is a nuclear threat regardless of its range because it can carry a nuclear warhead, Mr Kim had said on Dec 15.

North Korea has developed and tested a range of ballistic missiles that can reach targets in South Korea, Japan, and the US mainland. REUTERS

