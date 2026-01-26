Straitstimes.com header logo

US, South Korea agree to deepen cooperation on nuclear-powered subs, Seoul says

The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops.

SEOUL – Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby and South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back agreed during talks on Jan 26 to deepen cooperation on Seoul’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine, South Korea’s defence ministry said.

Mr Colby is visiting Seoul on his first overseas trip in the post, which comes as Washington signals it expects South Korea to take a more leading role in deterring North Korea.

In a statement, the ministry said both sides viewed cooperation on a nuclear-powered submarine as a step that would strengthen South Korea’s ability to lead the defence of the peninsula and elevate the security alliance.

The Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy released on Jan 23 said that it expects a “more limited” US role in deterring North Korea, with South Korea taking the primary responsibility.

Mr Ahn also pressed for faster progress on the transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul and called for closer coordination on alliance follow-up measures, the ministry said.

Mr Colby, the Pentagon’s top defence and foreign policy official, said in a post on X on his arrival that South Korea is a “model ally” committed to increasing defence spending in line with US regional strategy.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops and in 2025 pledged to lift defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, a move that Mr Colby and other US officials have praised as strengthening Seoul’s role in deterring North Korea.

Mr Colby will also visit Japan during his Asian trip, according to media reports. REUTERS

