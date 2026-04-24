US Senator Steve Daines to lead visit to China before May summit, SCMP reports

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U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

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April 24 - U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines will lead a five-member bipartisan delegation to China next week, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14 and 15 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to China in eight years, a closely watched trip which was postponed due to the Iran war.

Daines will begin its visit on May 1, with stops in Shanghai and Beijing, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS