U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit S.Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as bolster border security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
22 sec ago

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea on Nov. 8 and 9 to discuss North Korea and alliance issues with Foreign Minister Park Jin, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Park and Blinken will also discuss economic security, cooperation on industrial technology and regional issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

The visit marks the first by a U.S. secretary of state in two and a half years and comes amid heightened security cooperation between the allies and growing concerns about North Korea's military cooperation with Russia. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top