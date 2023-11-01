U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit S.Korea

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea on Nov. 8 and 9 to discuss North Korea and alliance issues with Foreign Minister Park Jin, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Park and Blinken will also discuss economic security, cooperation on industrial technology and regional issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

The visit marks the first by a U.S. secretary of state in two and a half years and comes amid heightened security cooperation between the allies and growing concerns about North Korea's military cooperation with Russia. REUTERS