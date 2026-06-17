US scholar of Myanmar detained in China was on academic visit, think tank says

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June 17 - An American scholar of Myanmar detained in China in early June had travelled to the southwestern city of Kunming to attend an academic workshop, a think tank that he founded said on Wednesday, calling for his release.

China's foreign ministry last week confirmed the arrest of Min Zin, executive director of the Institute for Strategy and Policy (ISP) - Myanmar, saying he was suspected of spying and endangering national security.

"ISP-Myanmar calls for the immediate and unconditional release of U Min Zin, who was detained while traveling to Kunming, China, for the sole purpose of attending an academic workshop," the think tank said in a statement, using an honorific for the detained scholar.

"ISP-Myanmar strongly rejects and condemns any groundless allegations."

In response to questions from Reuters, China's foreign ministry reiterated that Min Zin was suspected of engaging in espionage activities, adding: "China will handle this case in accordance with the law."

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Min Zin was detained in Kunming on June 3, weeks before a five-day state visit to China by Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing.

China is one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar's military, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 coup, causing widespread protests.

The demonstrations turned into a nationwide armed uprising, with newly formed pro-democracy rebel groups combining with longstanding ethnic armies to take on the military.

Min Zin, a former student activist who participated in Myanmar's 1988 democracy movement, studied political science at the University of California, Berkeley.

He then helped establish the ISP, which was initially based inside Myanmar but moved overseas following the 2021 coup.

The think tank's publications have focused on the conflict and political transition, the country's failing economy and trade and bilateral relations with China.

"It is vital that academic and research organizations such as ISP-Myanmar should be able to conduct their work without intimidation," it said. REUTERS