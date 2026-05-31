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US says it struck another vessel in eastern Pacific, killing three

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May 30 - The U.S. military said on Saturday it had carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific killing three men, the second strike in as many days.

U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X that intelligence had confirmed that the vessel was transiting along "narco-trafficking" routes in the eastern Pacific, engaged in "narco-trafficking" operations.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," it said.

This is the latest such incident over the last few months. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.