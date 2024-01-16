US says it is ‘disappointed’ as Nauru switches ties from Taiwan to China

Washington - The United States said it was disappointed that the tiny South Pacific nation of Nauru had switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

The State Department on Monday said: “While the Government of Nauru’s action on Jan 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one.

“Taiwan is a reliable, like-minded, and democratic partner. The PRC often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled,” it said, referring to China by its official acronym, the People’s Republic of China.

In a move that bolsters Beijing’s ambitions in the region, the Nauru government said it would no longer recognise Taiwan “as a separate country” but “rather as an inalienable part of China’s territory”.

Nauru’s decision will likely be seen as a major coup for Beijing, as it was one of the few countries left that officially recognized Taipei on a diplomatic basis.

China claims democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if needed.

Nauru – population 12,500 – is one of the world’s smallest countries and lies about 4,000km north-east of Sydney.

Taiwan and China have engaged in a diplomatic tug-of-war to lure allies in the Pacific region, offering generous aid packages and assistance in agricultural and educational development. AFP