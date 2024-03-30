US says imposing new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Friday it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials over the crackdown on rights and freedoms in the Chinese-ruled territory.

A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in the past year, China had continued to take actions against Hong Kong's promised high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and rights and freedoms, including with the recent enactment of a new national security law known as Article 23.

"In response, the Department of State is announcing that it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials responsible for the intensifying crackdown on rights and freedoms," Blinken said. REUTERS