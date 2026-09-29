US sanctions 10 over allegedly procuring weapons for Iran

Iranian missiles are displayed next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 - The United States has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities including some based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan, for helping Iran's Ministry of Defense procure weapons and components, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of a broader push by the Trump administration to isolate Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war that began in February.

“Under Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury will continue to target and disrupt those who provide material, technological, or financial support that allows the Iranian regime to sustain its terrorist enterprise,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

Treasury said the sanctions were aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to reconstitute its weapons programs, while increasing the costs for those who supported its procurement efforts. REUTERS