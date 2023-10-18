US raises travel advisory for Lebanon to 'do not travel'

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Lebanon to "do not travel," citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. REUTERS
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Lebanon to "do not travel," citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.