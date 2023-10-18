US raises travel advisory for Lebanon to 'do not travel'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers stand near to a tank near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Lebanon to "do not travel," citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. REUTERS

