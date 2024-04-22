US, Philippine troops kick off joint drills as China tensions mount

MANILA – US and Philippine troops will sail beyond the South-east Asian nation’s territorial waters for the first time since their joint annual drills started three decades ago, risking further maritime tensions with Beijing.

The joint exercises will be held in multiple Philippine locations near the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan despite China’s warning that “tensions could get worse”, with the activities set to run from April 22 to May 10.

Over 16,700 personnel are expected to take part in the training called “Balikatan”, a Filipino word that means “shoulder to shoulder”. Australian and French troops will also take part in some of the exercises.

For the first time since Balikatan started in 1991, the allies will sail outside the 12 nautical miles of the Philippines’ baseline off the western Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea. The US military’s maiden deployment in the Philippines of a missile system covering a range that could reach China’s southern provinces shows “the drills are beyond self-defence purposes”, according to Mr Cao Weidong, a retired senior researcher at the PLA Naval Research Academy.

The 2024 war games are taking place at a time of increasingly strained relations between China and the Philippines as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr grows more assertive over territorial rights and bolstered ties with the US and its allies.

Maritime encounters between the countries have become more frequent, with China’s recurring use of water cannon damaging Philippine vessels, and at times, injuring the crew.

The use of the missile system, according to the Philippine military’s Colonel Michael Logico, would only be for logistical training and will not be fired, emphasising that the drills are not aimed against China.

Mr Cao said, without elaborating: “The intention of targeting China’s mainland is very clear. We can also deploy corresponding weaponry and alert equipment so that we can respond.”

US and Philippine troops will also simulate the sinking of an “enemy ship” and the retaking of three Philippine islands, seeking to enhance the inter-operability of their militaries.

Balikatan will involve the “tracking of simulated air threats and targeting them with multiple air and missile defence systems”, as well as “integrating multilateral air and land platforms to increase awareness of the maritime security situation”, the US embassy said in a statement last week.

The 2024 exercises will also feature cyber defence and information warfare, after the Philippines grappled with recent hacking incidents.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian last week warned that “the region will only become less stable” when countries outside are brought into the South China Sea “to flex muscles and stoke confrontation”. BLOOMBERG