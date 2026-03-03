US orders some diplomatic staff to leave Middle East as Iran conflict escalates

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Vehicles drive past a building that was damaged by an Iranian drone attack, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Seef, Manama, Bahrain, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, March 3 - The U.S. on Tuesday ordered non-emergency government personnel and their family members to leave Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan and closed several diplomatic missions across the region as tensions with Iran escalated.

The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia was closed on March 3 following a drone attack, with Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran told to continue sheltering in place.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait said it would remain closed until further notice, and all regular and emergency consular appointments were cancelled.

In Israel, the U.S. Embassy said it was not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to leave the country and advised citizens to make their own security plans.

The measures come as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran widens across the region, prompting heightened security precautions at U.S. diplomatic facilities and restrictions on non-essential travel to military installations. REUTERS